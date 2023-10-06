NFL

Bills DE Greg Rousseau out vs. Jags; LB Von Miller hoping to play

By
Field Level Media
Bills edge Greg Rousseau (50), right, pushes aside Denver tackle Calvin Anderson (76) in the first half during the Bills preseason game against Denver Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. Sd 082022 Bills 87 Spts
Image: Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau will miss Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London due to a foot injury.

Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed the status of his third-year pass rusher on Friday morning. Rousseau has not practiced this week.

McDermott added that Rousseau's absence will not impact the decision about whether star linebacker Von Miller will make his season debut at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Rousseau, 23, was injured during Buffalo's 48-20 win over Miami last Sunday. He had two sacks against the Dolphins and has three sacks through four starts this season.

A first-round pick in 2021, Rousseau has registered 15 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, 96 tackles and three forced fumbles in 34 career games (all starts).

Miller, 34, was activated from the physically unable to perform list this week and told reporters Friday that there's a "94.5 percent chance" he will play against the Jaguars.

Miller was limited in practices Wednesday and Thursday as he returns from a torn ACL suffered late last season. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection has recorded 123.5 sacks in 161 games (all starts) with the Denver Broncos (2011-19, 2021), Los Angeles Rams (2021) and Bills.

—Field Level Media