Bills Fan Remains Alarmingly Still After Pregame Stunt Goes Very Wrong

Bills Mafia made its way to Nashville on Sunday for their beloved Buffalo team’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Along with a plethora of alcohol, and well-worn Jim Kelly jerseys, the visiting fans also brought with them their desire to do the wildest shit possible during their tailgates. Here, this Bills fan stuck to the tried and true path of risking bodily harm for the sake of breaking a table. It, uhh, did not go well.



Some of the folks replying to that tweet claim they can here some sort of crack when this fine fellow hits the ground, but I personally have been unable to pick it out. The fan ultimately didn’t miss much—we’re operating on the very safe assumption that he didn’t make it inside the stadium—as Bills-Titans ended with a rather boring 14-7 result.

If you have any info on whether this guy is alright, drop us a line.