Photo: Scott Threlkeld (AP)

It looked real bad when huge basketball man Boban Marjanovic went down in a heap against the Pelicans Monday night. His leg twisted to an alarming angle, and he was unable to put any weight on it at all, and he seemed to be in a ton of pain. And when huge fellows like Boban crab-meat their lower legs, that can spell lasting, catastrophic bad news.

Which is why today’s report, out of Philadelphia, tacked onto the bottom of an update on the condition of Furkan Korkmaz, is like a ray of sunlight bursting through a sheet of dark clouds:

Boban Marjanovic suffered a right knee injury with 1:13 left in the 4th quarter of last night’s game at New Orleans. Marjanovic underwent imaging, an MRI and a CT scan, that revealed a bone bruise and a mild sprain of the right knee. Marjanovic is out and will be re-evaluated in approximately 5-7 days.



5–7 days seems like an impossibly short time for a massive human being like Boban to recover from an injury that at first appeared to be so awful. In the meantime, while he heals up, the Sixers will reportedly be without both Boban and the man he’s backing up, Joel Embiid, when they travel to Oklahoma City Thursday night. It’s worth mourning the loss, even while we celebrate the relative good news of Boban’s diagnosis—that Thursday game would’ve had something like 21-and-a-half feet of Embiid, Marjanovic, and Steven Adams playing minutes at center, which is as close as we humans will ever come to watching a clash between actual dinosaurs.