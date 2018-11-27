Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis (AP)

Ajax fans and AEK Athens fans clashed in Greece’s Olympic stadium ahead of the clubs’ Champions League match on Tuesday. According to the Independent, Greek fans “reportedly threw flares and a missile or petrol bomb,” which exploded near the supporters of the Dutch club.

Here’s another angle of the explosion:

The Associated Press reported that “riot police dispersed home fans who threw plastic bottles and other objects at visiting supporters.”

Violence also broke out before the game in Athens, which Ajax went on to win 2-0. From the AP: