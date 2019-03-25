After Saturday night’s knockout of Bogdan Dinu, Bulgarian heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev spoke to Vegas Sports Daily reporter Jennifer Ravalo for a short interview. He ended the session by holding Ravalo’s face, kissing her on the lips, and walking away.



Ravalo asked Pulev if he deserved the next shot at Tyson Fury, to which he replied, “Yes,” before kissing her. (It’s at the 1:10 mark in the following video posted by Ravalo, who goes by Jenny SuShe.)

Ravalo said Pulev’s kiss was “embarrassing” and “strange,” which could be inferred when she ended the video by looking at the camera and saying, “Jesus Christ.”