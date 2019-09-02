Photo: Mark Brown (Getty)

Alex Rodriguez undoubtedly knows more about baseball than I will ever know about anything, and so I choose to take the following clip not as cause for concern, but as encouragement. After all, if one of the greatest players in baseball history can have a thought this inane about the game, then I shouldn’t feel so bad about my own occasional shortcomings:



I wish I could put A-Rod in a room with the kid from my little league team who once told me that it’s better to hit a bases-loaded single than a grand slam— because it’s important to have runners on base—and just watch them chop it up.