Baseball season came to an end in Arizona on Saturday when Atlanta Braves prospect Braxton Davidson hit a walk-off homer to win MLB’s Arizona Fall League for the Peoria Javelinas over the Salt River Rafters. The homer came in the bottom of the tenth on a 2-1 count with the bases empty, and Davidson celebrated the moment with a great bat flip.

Unfortunately for Davidson, the celebrations had to be cut short. As he rounded third on his way to home, the prospect started hopping on one foot not for the sake of showboating, but because he was in a lot of pain. Davidson’s teammates didn’t notice for a little bit that he was hurt and gave him the celebratory Gatorade shower—along with some medium hair-ruffling—once he reached home. They eventually did notice that he was in a bit of agony and called for medical staff to help the player off the field.

While the broadcasters speculated that it might have been a muscle injury or something, MLB Pipeline reporter William Boor tweeted that the team took Davidson to the hospital to check out a possible foot fracture. That report seems to be corroborated with a cell phone video he took that featured Davidson saying he thought he broke his foot.

Advertisement

The only silver lining here is that Davidson injured himself on the final play of the season, meaning he can spend time in the offseason recovering and (hopefully) not worry about missing much, if any, playing time. Hopefully he gets well soon so he can return to smashing dingers worth of some more great bat flips.

We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.