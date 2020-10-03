Breaking: Cam Newton, three more Titans, test positive for COVID-19, throwing NFL into turmoil

Cam Newton becomes first certified NFL superstar to test positive for COVID-19. Photo : Getty

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, it was reported Saturday morning, sending an already messy NFL Week 4 into chaotic overdrive.

Advertisement

Newton is inactive for their highly anticipated game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it’s unclear if that game will even take place now, but news of the team’s flight to Kansas City not getting off the ground lent early credence to the belief that Sunday’s tilt would be postponed.



Advertisement

How Newton contracted the virus or if other Patriots players have or will test positive is also unknown at this time. The team released a statement saying only that “a Patriots player” tested positive, but other outlets reported it was Newton.



Advertisement

This news comes on the heels of the Tennessee Titans announcing three more positive tests, officially marking the Titans as the NFL’s version of the Miami Marlins.

Everyone remembers in July, days after Major league Baseball got their season off the ground, the Marlins became the league’s first COVID-19 superspreader team. There were 17 COVID-19 positive players in over an eight day span throwing their entire season into disarray. In total 18 Marlins players and two coaches contracted the virus.

Advertisement

Well the Titans are pushing forward in that direction — there are a total of eight players and eight employees who have now tested positive.

The previously identified COVID-19 positive players are defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, cornerback Kristian Fulton, practice squad cornerback Greg Mabin, and receivers Adam Humphries and Cam Batson. The three new players’ names were not immediately released.

Advertisement

The Titans were supposed to play Pittsburgh tomorrow, but that game has been postponed until Week 7. The Titans had a bye that week and it is the week the Steelers were set to play the Ravens, but both the Steelers and Ravens have byes the week after. So the Ravens-Steelers game was moved to the following week.

Advertisement

Now with the positive cases confirmed today, who knows what the Titans schedule will look like in the coming weeks. Quarantine time for the virus is at least two weeks, so the Titans game next week against the Buffalo Bills is also now in jeopardy.

The Titans opponent from last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings, have not had any players or team personnel test positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

The Titans shut down their facility to players and team personnel Tuesday after the first wave of positive tests and their plans were to reopen Saturday, but that doesn’t look like it will happen.

With the loss of Newton and Titans players, the high-risk gamble many people worried about before the season started has now arrived. These players are risking their health for the sake of entertainment. Clearly, baseball and football should have taken better notes from the success of the NBA bubble.