Breaking down the Chiefs and Buccaneers’ positional matchups

Hint: When Pat Mahomes has the ball, Kansas City will have the edge. Image : Getty Images

Believe it or not, there are actually players other than Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady taking part in this Super Bowl. I know, I’m as shocked by this media revelation as you are. While those two deserve their headlines, and contribute largely to the plot of this Sunday’s theatre, they alone will not decide the outcome. Let’s take a little journey through the depth charts to see how different groups stack up against each other.



On paper, this year’s contest looks to favor the Bucs. The Chiefs, however, have a handful of truly special players that are capable of magical moments that can alter a game. One interception, one miracle pass from Mahomes that only he can make, one Tyreek Hill short catch that he takes for a long touchdown could change the outcome of this game.