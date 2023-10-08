Brett Quigley hangs on to win Constellation Furyk & Friends

Brett Quigley steadied himself over his final four holes and held on for his second PGA Tour Champions title at the Constellation Furyk & Friends on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Quigley entered the day with a one-stroke lead and shot a 1-under 71 at Timuquana Country Club to finish at 11-under 205, edging New Zealand's Steven Alker by a shot.

Quigley double bogeyed the par-3 14th hole to drop back to 11 under after making birdies at Nos. 1, 3 and 10. But he converted four straight pars to finish his round, and that was all that was necessary to hang on.

Quigley's previous win came in February 2020 in Morocco.

Alker shot a final-round 68, making his move late with four birdies and a bogey over a six-hole stretch at Nos. 10-15. After winning last year's Charles Schwab Cup in his first full season on the 50-and-older circuit, Alker was hunting for his second win of 2023.

"The game's just started coming around," Alker said. "Ball-striking has been the best the last few weeks it's been for a while, so tidy that up. This week was just a few more putts here and there, an up-and-down, it was that kind of week. So nice putt there by Quigs on the last, that was a huge up-and-down, so credit to him."

Like Quigley, Glen Day also double bogeyed the 14th hole to add to a colorful card that included eight birdies and two bogeys. His 68 earned him sole possession of third place at 9 under.

Ernie Els of South Africa (69) and Jerry Kelly (73) tied for fourth at 8 under.

—Field Level Media