Photo: Dylan Buell (Getty)

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff took over for Gio Gonzalez in the third inning of tonight’s NLCS opener, presumably to get through the Dodgers lineup a few times. He aced the third inning, and the promptly sent a Clayton Kershaw fastball 407 feet out to center field for a towering donger.



This is only the third time a relief pitcher has ever hit a home run in the playoffs, and it’s also the first-ever home run a pitcher batting left handed had hit off a left handed pitcher. That’s admittedly a pretty fine-tuned stat, but since that pitcher is Clayton Kershaw, fresh off his best postseason start, it feels like it neatly sums up how nutty this is.