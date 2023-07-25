Bronny James collapses at USC practice

LeBron James’ oldest son, freshman USC Trojans point guard Bronny James, suffered cardiac arrest while practicing Monday and collapsed on the court. The positive news is that according to a statement by a James family spokesman, Bronny was evaluated and treated in the ICU and ultimately released. However, the concern for Bronny extends beyond basketball going forward.
While James is doing better, according to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for young athletes. James committed to USC after finishing a distinguished career at Sierra Canyon. As a freshman, James was expected to be a considerable part of the rotation, and a potential one-and-done prospect in one of Andy Enfield’s best recruiting classes. However, a health scare in Tuesday’s practice brings all that talk to a pause while the son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer tends to his health.
The hope is that Bronny recovers without complications, however, in the interim, basketball takes a backseat.