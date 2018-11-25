Baker Mayfield has been exposing the Bengals’ defense with every drop back that’s been called for him today. In just one half he’s thrown for almost 250 yards and three touchdowns. The stats are impressive enough but they don’t tell the whole story of just how great his supporting cast has been today. On a 2nd-and-goal on the Cincinnati six-yard line, Mayfield dumped a pass off to David Njoku. It appeared that the tight end was stopped well short of the goal line when Bengals safety Jessie Bates caught Njoku mid-air. Rather than bring down the Browns player, however, Bates left him suspended, giving Cleveland’s lineman an opportunity to push Njoku forward for the touchdown.

The decision to not blow the whistle on that play was probably the right one. Njoku’s forward momentum was only stopped for a second before Duke Johnson Jr. and Kevin Zeitler made their way over to their lifted teammate to help him get the score. Failed hurdles usually result in some pretty embarrassing falls for the ball-carrier in football, so this was likely the greatest failure Njoku could have hoped for.