Cleveland Browns left tackle Greg Robinson had his day end in the second quarter when unwisely decided to boot Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head. Way to be a dick, Greg.

Vaccaro had given Robinson a shove away from the ball, and as the lineman fell, he lined up his foot and kicked his opponent right in the helmet. It was an obvious 15-yard penalty and automatic ejection.

Robinson wasn’t the only jerk on the Browns. Cleveland had five personal fouls and 10 total penalties in the first half. That’ll make the supposed cakewalk to the AFC North title a little tougher.

