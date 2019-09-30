Photo: Lachlan Cunningham (Getty Images)

The final game of the San Francisco Giants’ season was the final game of manager Bruce Bochy’s career. The skipper had planned to retire at the conclusion of the 2019 season, so after Sunday’s 9-0 loss to the Dodgers, many of Bochy’s former players showed up at the stadium to send him off, including the elusive and beloved pitcher Tim Lincecum. He did something to his hair.

The 35-year-old pitcher hadn’t publicly shown up at the Giants’ ballpark since 2015, and seemingly vanished in Seattle, only to briefly appear for a few aborted comebacks. Presumably he’s been spending most of his time swimming around a Scrooge McDuck-sized vault filled with nugs. Lincecum was spotted on the concourse getting a beer with a couple of his old teammates, but when the PA introduced him as the final guest of the 2014 World Series-winning teammates in attendance, the crowd went nuts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everybody was happy to see Timmy. Madison Bumgarner, who might also be on his way out, gave him a big hug. Bochy, the actual reason for this ceremony, said his former player’s appearance really got him in the moment.

“It was just gradually building and, at the end, Timmy. … When he was announced, that put me over the edge,” Bochy said. “Timmy’s somebody that’s really close to my heart and for him to come down here, that’s a pretty big deal for me. “He’s a tough one to get a hold of. I’ve tried to text him. I’ve tried to see him in Seattle.”

Advertisement

Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle had a nice conversation with the back-to-back Cy Young winner, who practically admitted that yes, he didn’t respond to his former manager’s messages:

Lincecum admits he’s something of a recluse. “Maybe — I’m a Gemini through and through,” he said. “I’d be happier if there were no phones. I’m terrible about texting.”

Advertisement

Although Lincecum hasn’t formally retired, he sounded like he’s done playing baseball and has no desire to coach. Killion reports that he has three dogs and splits his time between Seattle and the Bay Area to see his girlfriend. The pitcher was wistful about the entire celebration, and how it felt like the book closing on this era of the San Francisco Giants.

“It’s sad that we’re coming together for something like this, the end of something, that we all went through,” he said. “I wish we could find some bullshit excuse to get together.”

Advertisement

Lincecum’s pals would definitely be happy to see him more often, if only he’d just answer his damn phone.

[San Francisco Chronicle]