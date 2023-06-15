Advertisement

Maybe that internal communication left both Diggs and McDermott a little hot under the collar yesterday, but the head coach has to understand when a no comment at the wrong time will lead to the media and other observers thinking the worst.

If he had simply said that at Tuesday’s practice that he and Diggs talked, the Bills could have spent half as much time in the news cycle on a story that no one would remember come September.

Advertisement

Not only did McDermott feel the need to clean up his comments from Tuesday, but now if he and Diggs have a disagreement on the sidelines come autumn, these two days from June will be revisited by the media.

McDermott has done an excellent job as head coach, but this whole mini-mess was avoidable. He didn’t have to even lie about it. He could have chosen not to discuss it, or if he was going to take a couple of questions on the matter, offer more clarity than suspicious smoke.

Advertisement

Don’t expect any more melodrama out of Buffalo this week. A good decision has been made. Per Schefter, Thursday — the Bills’ final minicamp practice — has been canceled.