A lot of NFL teams tanking for Caleb Williams already have a QB

If you’ve found yourself noticing more bad football than usual in the NFL, you’re not wrong. After five weeks, there are seven teams with one win or fewer, and none of them are the New York Jets, Houston Texans, or Washington Commanders. The New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and Carolina Panthers are deadlocked in the tankathon for Caleb Williams despite all seven of those organizations arguably having a “franchise” quarterback.

While I think most of those fan bases — with the possible exceptions of Carolina, Arizona, and Chicago — would happily chuck their fatally flawed signal callers to the wolves, each team’s issues go further than who’s under center. However, that won’t stop people from thinking their squad is only a quarterback away from the Super Bowl, so allow me to stomp all of these dead horses into something so unrecognizable, that the coroner will have to test the DNA to verify that, yes, at one point this heap of blood, hair, and bones was indeed a bronco.