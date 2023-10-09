NFL

When the Jets are trolling your team, it’s all over

Russ fumbles at last minute as Broncos drop home game, 31-21

By
Criss Partee
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson celebrate after a rare Jets dub.
Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson celebrate after a rare Jets dub.
Photo: Getty Images

You know things have gone off the rails when the New York Jets social media team trolls you after a loss. That’s the reality for the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton after falling to the Jets, 31-21. Payton had some choice words before the season aimed at former Broncos head coach and current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Let’s just say Hackett owes the Jets’ social media department for having his back.

Watch
Aaron Rodgers slams Sean Payton for recent comments
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Worst NFL coaching decisions of 2022 (so far) | Agree to Disagree
October 19, 2022
Who will be the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year? | Agree to Disagree
August 3, 2023
Advertisement

It’d be hard for Hackett to gloat after beating Payton’s Broncos, but nothing says the organization can’t poke fun on Twitter. The Jets are nothing special, but this had to be some sweet revenge for Hackett, who took most of the blame for Denver’s 2022 campaign flop.

Advertisement

Russell Wilson also shouldered some blame, but when Payton came in and began dogging Hackett publicly, that may have gone a bit far. Now Payton should have absolutely nothing to say about Hackett or his time in Denver after falling to 1-4. It’s not like this was the Jets led by Aaron Rodgers. Zach Wilson didn’t have a great game, but as usual, he managed. On the other hand, Breece Hall rushed for 177 yards, and a touchdown. The Jets’ defense also did their part, scoring a TD, a safety, recording four sacks, and pouncing on three fumbles.

Advertisement

Things were already looking bleak for year one of Payton’s tenure in Denver. Once the Jets start cracking jokes via social media, it’s about time to throw in the towel. Honestly, it wouldn’t be that bad if Payton hadn’t decided to go in on Hackett months ago. He couldn’t ride into town quietly. Coach Payton had to stomp his way through town as he made his way to the stadium. Made his presence known early, and by Week 5, the Broncos are done. That television job Payton traded probably sounds much more glamorous right now.