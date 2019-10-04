California HS Cancels Football Season After Four Players Cited For Sexual Battery Of Teammate

The Gilroy (Calif.) High School Mustangs have canceled the rest of the varsity football season in the wake of an accusation of locker room sexual assault. According to the San Jose Mercury News, Gilroy Police opened an investigation last week after a varsity player complained to administrators that he had been sexually assaulted by multiple teammates in the locker room after a practice.

The player told adminstrators, who alerted Gilroy Unified School District personnel and the police. Several players were held out of a Sept. 27 game against Everett Alvarez High School, one day after the investigation began. No details of the assault have been released, since everyone involved is a minor, though four players on the varsity team were issued citations for alleged sexual battery.

“We investigated the allegations and determined there was evidence to support a criminal complaint,” Gilroy police Capt. Joseph Deras said. “The aggravating circumstance was the number of suspects involved, and the use of force or fear played a role in our arresting decision.”

Administrators initially expressed hope in the possibility of continuing the season, but they announced on Wednesday that all varsity games had been canceled because “most of the varsity players have chosen not to finish the season.” The Mustangs were 0-4.