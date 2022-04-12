Cam Newton’s appearance on an episode of the Barstool podcast Mllion Dollaz Worth of Game this Sunday went viral for all the wrong reasons. What began as a wholesome foray into his parents and traditional upbringing descended into cringe-worthy commentary about the behavior of modern women in relationships.



Advertisement

Newton’s comments begin with a mildly sexist tinge before he appeared to catch himself. Instead, he plowed ahead, grabbed a metaphorical shovel, and dug his hole six feet under by rattling off a series of degrading tropes about women.



Via Mediaite:



“A bad bitch is a person who’s just, you know, ‘Girl I’m a bad bitch, I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ I look the part but I don’t act the part.” “There’s a lot of women who are bad bitches. And I say bitches in a way, not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick,” he continued. “Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead,” Newton said.

Newton started on shaky ground by grumbling about “bad bitches,” before equating them to “boss chicks.” It’s pretty telling that “boss chick” is a pejorative in his mind. It also takes a great deal of audacity to think discussing your annoyance with women who can’t cook, won’t be quiet and follow their man i s an innocuous take in 2022.



Newton is free to pursue relationships with traditional women who’ll play that role in his own life . However, he stepped on a landmine by broadcasting his generalizations about modern women that harken back to a not too distant era when women didn’t possess equal rights, access to jobs or the opportunity to be bosses. Worst of all, he used the notion of women not being able to cook as a dagger to knock professional women. “Get in the kitchen” is a jab thrown at working women on a daily basis and Newton felt comfortable publicly using a derivative of that disparaging comment on a Barstool podcast. It was the sexist equivalent of late Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson demanding his young, black quarterback be tattoo-free.



Newton’s antiquated opinions about the roles of women aren’t just limited to relationships, either. It’s part of a pattern. Past behavior has shown that it extends to his toxic beliefs about how working women should submit in relationships. He doesn’t appear to have much respect for them at all.



Newton’s offensive thoughts about women are an extension of past comments he’s made. In 2017, Newton ignited a controversy by chuckling when then-Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodr igue asked him a question pertaining to passing routes.



Advertisement

In response, Newton told her, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”



Newton apologized, but hasn’t appeared to learn his lesson. It’s probably not a fluke either. After getting pilloried for those comments, he should have developed some self-awareness in regards to degrading women. Instead, he’s entrenched himself back in the same hole he sat in five years ago. You would hope a man daring enough to rock a babushka during a press conference would have been able to stop himself from offending women so egregiously. Still, unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for Newton. If there are any women in Cam Newton’s life that he trusts, he should listen to them first before sharing any more of his pseudo-sociological opinions.