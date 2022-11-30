We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The New York Yankees have offered star slugger Aaron Judge an eight-year deal, worth roughly $300 million, according to ESPN insider Jeff Passan.



If he accepts, Judge, the American League MVP , would be the highest-paid position player ever. He’d make more per year than Mike Trout ( $35.5 million) but less than Mets ace Max Scherzer ($43.3 million) .

Passan also said that the Yankees’ offer could go higher and they expect the outfielder to sign during the Winter Meetings, which begin Sunday in San Diego .

Judge, 30, met with the San Francisco Giants — the team he rooted for as a kid — last week.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could also be in the mix to sign the four-time All-Star.

The 6-foot-7 Bronx Bomber bet on himself in 2022, spurning a seven-year, $213.5 million extension from the club — and he produced a 311/.425/.686 slash line. Judge clubbed an AL-record 62 homers, drove in 131 runs, and scored 133 . His HR chase also interrupted many a college football game broadcast.

According to Passan, t he last two times the highest-paid free agent remained with his current team were Yoenis Cespedes in 2016 (Mets), a nd Matt Holliday in 2009 (St. Louis Cardinals) .

