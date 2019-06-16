In the UWNT’s first game since dealing with the stupid controversy over how they celebrated the goals in their 13-0 rout over Thailand, the question on everyone’s mind was how the team would celebrate when they inevitably scored against an outmatched Chilean squad. That question was answered just 13 minutes into the game thanks to Carli Lloyd in her return to the starting lineup.

Lloyd chased down a weak headed clearance from a Chilean defender to just inside the edge of the box. It seemed like she was going to arrive to the ball at the same time as teammate Julie Ertz, but Lloyd just barely edged Ertz out to blast a shot into the back of the net. Given the power and speed of the shot, no one probably would have blamed Lloyd for going wild in her celebration, but with the pearl-clutching words of Rob Stone and Canadian pundits fresh in her memory, she decided to take the more conservative approach of a polite golf clap.

As one might expect, Carli Lloyd scored again to triple the United States’ lead as I was writing this blog and once again provided the controversy-proof golf clap celebration.

Still, you have to wonder what kind of example Lloyd is setting for the next generation by choosing to focus on another sport’s celebrations instead of focusing on the World Cup game she’s currently playing in. It’s exactly the kind of elitist attitude we’ve all clearly come to expect from this team. Such a shame.