Lions receiver Kenny Golladay has shown in the past that he has the skillset to be a solid hard-hitting safety, so perhaps that’s why Matthew Stafford felt comfortable throwing his target a pass so close to Chargers corner Casey Hayward. Golladay’s defense was technically worse this time around, but it was aggressive enough to make Hayward’s snag of the ball look like one of the top interceptions of the young season so far:



Golladay should probably try going for the ball next time.