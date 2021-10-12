That’s probably fine

The Arizona Coyotes have seven players signed beyond this season, and only four with contracts that extend past 2022-23. The city of Glendale has canceled the team’s lease once this season is over, and while there’s a proposal for a new arena in Tempe, well, there are existing arenas in other places that have been salivating for years over the possibility of getting the Coyotes out of the desert.



Plus, the Coyotes have been stockpiling draft picks: they’ll have eight in the first two rounds next June. With several players on the current roster who should be rental candidates at the deadline — so long as Arizona can stay over the salary floor (a gymnastics routine the Coyotes have mastered over the years) — that number of picks figures to go even higher. Bringing back the Peyote Coyote as the primary logo this year doesn’t exactly make it seem like they’re in this for the long haul, either. How long until that bit of kitsch goes stale?