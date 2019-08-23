Screenshot: NBC 10 Boston

Check out Tom Brady’s stupid hat! He wore it last night after the Patriots’ 10-3 preseason win over the Panthers. It’s a nice big hat, one that might protect you from the sun’s harmful rays. Unfortunately for Tom, he wore the hat indoors at 10:30 at night. Tom Brady’s sold monorails to Brockway, Ogdenville and North Haverbrook, and, by gum, it put them on the map!

The Boston TV stations couldn’t get enough of this stupid hat.

Screenshot: WCVB-TV Boston

Coming Up: Tom Brady’s stupid hat! Imagine turning on your TV at 4:37 in the morning and seeing Tom Brady showing you his stupid hat. You’d go right back to sleep.

Please enjoy this infinite loop of Tom Brady tipping his stupid hat.