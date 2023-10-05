Chesson Hadley takes early lead at Sanderson Farms

Chesson Hadley posted a bogey-free, 8-under-par 64 to establish the first-round lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Thursday in Jackson, Miss.

Hadley is just ahead of Brandon Wu and Sweden's Henrik Norlander, tied for second after shooting 7-under 65 at the Country Club of Jackson. A large group tied at 6-under 66 includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa, Russell Knox of Scotland, 21-year-old PGA Tour winner Akshay Bhatia and Matt NeSmith.

Hadley piled up eight birdies, four on each nine. That included two runs of three straight birdies at Nos. 12-14 and 3-5 after starting his round at the 10th hole.

Hadley could shoot up from No. 122 in the FedEx Cup Fall standings to No. 63 with a victory. Players are trying to finish the FedEx Cup Fall series in the top 125 in order to retain full PGA Tour status for the 2024 season.

Hadley, 36, earned his only win on tour at the 2014 Puerto Rico Open.

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, the only participant in last week's Ryder Cup playing the Sanderson Farms, is three shots off the pace after posting a 5-under 67. The rookie was favored this week to bring home his first PGA Tour win.

Defending champion Mackenzie Hughes of Canada opened with a 2-under 70.

—Field Level Media