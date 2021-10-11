If I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again…



The Chiefs’ days of relying on Patrick Mahomes to rescue them are over. They can no longer ask him to play like a Marvel superhero with an injection of vibranium on the football field and expect to get the Chiefs, now 2-3, some Ws. We saw that again in yesterday’s 38-20 loss at home to the Bills.

The teams around the league are too good and they have caught up with Kansas City. Buffalo is the prime example of that.

Buffalo has a quarterback in Josh Allen who can go toe-to-toe with Mahomes. He has the arm talent, the smarts, and the mobility to put up as many points on any given Sunday as Mahomes can. And when you have a defense that has as many holes as a TikTok-ers skinny jeans, it’s pretty easy to see how Allen and the Buffalo offense can come into the Chiefs’ home stadium, drop nearly 40 on them, and walk out with the W.

Here’s what Mahomes said postgame about what he thinks the problem is :

“It’s just we’re seeing different defenses that we’ve seen in the past . “We have a lot of stuff, we read coverages and run routes to different spots and we’re just not on that same page. I have to trust in these guys that we’ll figure that out if that’s me knowing what they’re thinking and them knowing what I’m thinking and that’s what makes our offense so good. “The guys are seeing coverages differently than I am. They’re different coverages — I don’t think anyone has faced coverages like we’ve faced over these last few games. Once we get on the same page and get that thing rolling, I think we’ll be back to where we’re at.”

It’s not just the coverages, Patrick.

I believe that the Chiefs are still a good team, but they’ll have to do a lot of work in the offseason to return to Super Bowl-caliber. The teams that are leading the way in the AFC have already beaten them at home.

The Bills look like the best team in football right now even with the Cardinals still being undefeated. We knew that the offense was legit with the wide receiver talent, but the defense forced Mahomes into two picks and 21 incompletions.

This is a team in Buffalo right now that doesn’t have many weak spots, and if they continue to stay in rhythm they’ll be a leader in the AFC for the rest of the season.