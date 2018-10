Photo: Lee Jin-man (AP)

My fellow shredders, get a load of Olympic conqueror Chloe Kim landing this super rad frontside double cork 1080 on a halfpipe in Switzerland.



You do not need to be a snowboarding expert to see that this huge trick is totally wavy, and you will be even more impressed to learn that Kim is, as far as anyone knows, the only woman ever to land it.

Kim may have undersold it a little bit when she tweeted out the video.

Now we just need to see her do it in a competition.