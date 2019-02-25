Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Christian Hackenberg threw 48 touchdowns over three years at Penn State. Really, I swear.



Hackenberg, originally a second-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2016, never threw a regular-season pass in the NFL. He did not play a down with the Jets or with any other team. But he did latch on with the Alliance of American Football, the league that needed a $250 million bailout after just two weeks of existence. Hey, a job’s a job.

Hackenberg has played in three games for the Memphis Express. Here is what he told The Athletic before Saturday’s game:

“It just seems like people always wanna have an opinion about me,” Hackenberg said Friday, the night before the Memphis Express’ Alliance of American Football game at the Orlando Apollos. “I’ve said it before that, that I’ve been able to tune out the noise.”

Here is what he did in the game:

Memphis Express coach Mike Singletary wanna have an opinion about Hackenberg, too, and he yanked him from the game at halftime after two picks (one on his very first pass). Zach Mettenberger came in and threw a pair of touchdowns. The Express lost to the Orlando Apollos, 21-17.



“It certainly wasn’t an easy decision,” Express coach Mike Singletary told the team’s website, possibly explaining why the team is 0-3. “It was really difficult to take [Hackenberg] out.”

Hackenberg is 32-for-62 with three interceptions and zero touchdowns this season. He did have a 46-yard pass on Saturday, but it was not the most impressive pass and catch of the game.

Sign that guy up! Who wouldn’t watch the AAF if a dog played?