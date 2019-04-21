Photo: Dylan Buell (Getty Images)

It’s early enough in the MLB season that pitchers still feel comfortable in trying to test the red-hot Christian Yelich whenever he’s at the plate. Last year’s NL MVP hit two more dingers on Saturday against the Dodgers, which brought him to a league-leading total of 13 home runs. Both homers were pretty great in their own right. The first one made Yelich the first Brewer in franchise history to hit 12 or more home runs before May 1, while the second one was just plain near perfect.

That was pretty as hell, but the fact that Yelich smashed that ball into smithereens isn’t what made it almost perfect. Its greatness starts with how fast Hyun Jin-Ryu’s meatball was going in the first place.

Things are off to a nice start. Now all that’s left is for Statcast to come through with another great number that would, I don’t know, celebrate yesterday’s date or something.

Advertisement

Dammit. If only Yelich had held back on his swing by the tiniest of margins.