The Cleveland Browns now have Odell Beckham Jr. after a trade with the New York Giants. The receiver should provide an instant jolt to Cleveland’s offense, and he’s a huge upgrade. But fans of the Browns, a team that went 7-8-1 last season, are already thinking bigger. They’re thinking Super Bowl.

I combed through reports from several local Cleveland TV stations to find the best man-on-the-street commentary on the trade, and these fans are already getting ahead of themselves. To be fair to them, the Browns haven’t been competitive in a decade, so trading for an excellent WR is enough of a reason to break out the Kenny Loggins.