Deadspin is on the record about our belief that indirect free kicks rule, and the rocket blast that gave Creighton an overtime victory over Tulsa on Tuesday was a perfect example of why we so love these kinds of goals:



Let’s break this down. With just under five minutes left in the second sudden-death extra period (college soccer’s overtime is very strange), a Tulsa defender passed the ball backwards to his goalie, Brady Moody, who whiffed miserably.

Instead of letting the ball roll into the net to lose the game, Moody did the smart thing and pounced on it, conceding an indirect free kick due to the rule that forbids goalies from picking the ball up from a direct pass from a teammate.

That’s when our hero, Yudai Tashiro, stepped up and walloped the ball over the entire Tulsa team and into the net. Here, let’s see it again:

Folks, that’s our kind of banger.

