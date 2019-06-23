One of the most infrequently-experienced joys in soccer is the short burst of chaos that comes from an indirect free kick, where a team’s free kick opportunity is placed inside their opponent’s penalty box. Thanks to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup, we can now reset the “days without” counter back to zero.

Around 12 minutes into the first half, Cameroonian defender Augustine Ejangue tapped a pass back to keeper Annette Ngo Ndom. Unfortunately for Cameroon, the keeper decided to pick up the ball with her hands, which in that context is a big no-no.

Despite the pleas from Cameroonian players, the referee awarded England the indirect free kick and the Three Lionesses took full advantage.

More of these kinds of goals, please.