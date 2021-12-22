Ben Simmons has yet to play a single game this season for the Philadelphia 76ers. The window for his full return to the team seems to have been slammed shut once Doc Rivers booted Simmons (figuratively, unlike Urban Meyer) out of practice in October for refusing to participate in team drills. Now that a return to the Sixers is doubtful, it feels like real trade talk surrounding Simmons is beginning to pick up.

As we all remember, this whole saga began after the Sixers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. Since then, with all the blame thrown back and forth between the team and Simmons, it’s felt like this relationship was beyond the point of salvageability. So, that appears to be where we’re at now in the process. Pun intended.

Talk of a possible trade between the 76ers and the Sacramento Kings has surfaced recently, and it seems like a deal both sides should consider. Knowing how Sixers President Daryl Morey operates, any deal with Sacramento for Simmons would have to include either De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton. Then they’d potentially throw in Marvin Bagley III and Buddy Hield.

There have been mixed reports on the Kings’ willingness to part ways with Fox over the past few months. According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Kings may have changed their tune on Fox based on the recent drafting of Haliburton and rookie Davion Mitchell. This is the feeling of many executives around the league, says O’Connor.

Morey should jump at this deal before the Kings change their minds: Simmons to Sacramento in return for Fox, Hield, and Bagley. This might be the best offer to come across Morey’s desk this year for Simmons. Hell, I’d take Fox and Hield alone for Simmons if I was Philly. But we know Morey ain’t going out like that. Apparently, he needs to feel like he really won the trade.

The most recent rumor about Simmons was that he’s going broke and would need to return to the team for the paycheck. Whether Simmons is “broke” or not is up for debate, but those rumors sure came and went quickly. Some people actually expected to see him back in uniform for the Sixers before the end of the calendar year. It’s now Dec. 21, and still no Simmons on an NBA court. Homie is dug in, and not even a lack of funds is going to be enough to get him back into Philly’s locker room anytime soon.

Come on, Daryl cut the crap. You’re only hurting your franchise and fan base by matching the stubbornness of Simmons. Get on the phone with Sacramento and get a deal done. If you can’t get Fox, take Haliburton, Hield, and Bagley, then snatch a couple of future lottery picks from the Kings as well. Ben isn’t going to be enough to get this team out of the basement of the Western Conference. Simmons will be miserable playing for the Kings. Initially, he may just be happy getting out of Philadelphia. Eventually, the realization of where he is and where he was will set in, and it won’t be pretty. But Ben claims he’ll go anywhere to play as long as it’s not Philly. Simmons needs to be careful what he wishes for because it just might come to fruition.