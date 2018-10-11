Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Connor McDavid got an assist on each of the Oilers’ goals in their 5-2 season-opening loss to the Devils, but heading into Edmonton’s second game—against the Bruins tonight—it had still been 196 horrible, awful days since hockey’s beautiful young stud had graced us with a goal.

McDavid ended that drought quickly, after less than four minutes of play. Starting all the way back in his own corner, McDavid zoomed up the ice and received the puck as he blazed through the center. Leaving all the black-and-golds in the dust, McDavid got on net with nobody within spitting distance, and placed a shot past Jaroslav Halak for his virile and invigorating first goal ever against Boston.

If you had any doubts that Connor McDavid could, um, skate faster than 41-year-old Zdeno Chara, you must now eat your words. (Give some props to random new linemate Ty Rattie as well, for his spinning pass that Patrice Bergeron couldn’t quite intercept.)

David Pastrnak got a decent goal, I suppose, to tie the game, but this is a safe space so we don’t have to talk about that.