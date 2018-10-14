Cooper Kupp’s afternoon came to an early, violent end, when his left knee buckled under him as Darian Stewart brought him down with a horse collar tackle. Kupp immediately grabbed his leg in pain, and he had to be carted off the field. It initially looked like Kupp hurt his ankle, though the Rams later announced it was a knee injury of unspecified severity. An on-field reporter said that Kupp couldn’t walk under his own power when he reached the locker room.



Kupp was listed as questionable, though it seems highly unlikely that he’ll return to the game, since the Rams are destroying the Broncos. We’ll update this post if more information about Kupp’s injury becomes available.

Update (5:52 p.m. ET): Uh, well, Kupp is somehow out on the field for the second half.