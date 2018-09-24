Rough couple weeks for mascots. Last Saturday, Chip the Buffalo destroyed his dick and balls with a T-shirt cannon. This weekend, BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar was brutally beheaded on a tumbling pass. Warning: If you have a child who doesn’t realize there are humans inside mascot suits—you’ve raised a very stupid child. If you are a child who didn’t realize there are humans inside mascot suits—welcome to Deadspin. Please click on the ads.

Cosmo’s crew was intense about making sure no one saw his human head. I bet they practice this. The Mascot Olympics should have an event just for the decapitation drill.