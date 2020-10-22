COVID-19 almost killed Bobby Bowden, but he's still voting for Trump

Bobby Bowden says he’ll still vote for Trump.

There’s nothing more American than college football, racism, and voting against your own self-interest.



Bobby Bowden embodies all those things.



It’s not surprising that the 91-year-old, who made his career off the backs of unpaid Black athletes, is voting for Trump. But casting a ballot for the man who willfully let a deadly virus spread across the nation — and almost killed you — is the definition of self-hatred.

“I want to thank all the many many people who were thinking of and praying for me over the last few weeks. I just went through a battle with COVID-19 and God just wasn’t ready to take me home yet to be with him,” Bowden said in a statement.

“I’ve had a chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump.”

Bowden’s statement was released at a moment in which the world is still trying to figure out how to defeat the coronavirus.

“I am sorry for the new restrictions that will impact lives of business owners, citizens, employees. I am also sorry for having de facto ruled out the possibility of this happening because I could not imagine that this would happen,” Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis said of his country’s struggles in the midst of Europe’s second wave.

“We literally left this White House a pandemic playbook that would have shown them how to respond before the virus reached our shores,” said former President Barack Obama on Wednesday night at a campaign rally in Philly.

“They probably used it to, I don’t know, prop up a wobbly table somewhere. We don’t know where that playbook went. Eight months into this pandemic, cases are rising again across this country. Donald Trump isn’t suddenly going to protect all of us. He can’t even take the basic steps to protect himself. Just last night, he complained up in Erie that the pandemic made him go back to work. I’m quoting him. He was upset that the pandemic’s made him go back to work. If he’d actually been working the whole time, it never would’ve gotten this bad.”

To date, over 222,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, along with more than 8.38 million positive cases.

Yet Bobby Bowden is still voting for Trump.

Wisdom can be wasted on the el derly.