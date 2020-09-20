COVID is Nothing More Than a Teaser for ESPN

Despite ESPN’s attempt to pretend otherwise, COVID-19 is still killing thousands of Americans. Image : ( Getty Images )

If you tune into ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” for any other reason than to watch a bunch of old guys laugh uncomfortably or stand around screens they don’t entirely understand how to work, then I assume it’s for information. Who’s injured, who’s being replaced as a starter, who got caught putting their dick in a hotel fish tank, that sort of thing. Of course, IN THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES, ESPN needs you to know what’s going on with COVID and the league. Does that mean it’ll be framed as the world-changing/crippling pandemic that it’s been, that has claimed 200,000 American lives? You know this is ESPN, right?

Advertisement

Yep, that’s right. A still-raging disease that has brought most of the world to its knees at some point is nothing more than a teaser for ESPN, because the real business is football. Or to get people to watch things related to and about football, for reals. Schefter treats this as nothing more than a surprise injury or coach’s decision, and something to be dangled to get you to tune in. That’s where we are. Pandemic as ratings.

Advertisement

Schefter probably felt comfortable using the virus as bait because it was just Senior VP of Officiating Al Riveron, whom most people won’t care about. Especially as Riveron doesn’t actually get on the field anymore, but works in the video command center for replays.

In some ways, that makes it worse. This is still a disease that puts everyone in the league at risk and could be easily argued as a reason they shouldn’t be playing at all. Schefter is now using it to draw in viewers as nothing more than a big sign like this:

Screenshot : FOX

This is obviously the issue with treating sports as normal at the moment. It minimizes the danger and seriousness of the pandemic, reducing it to just another thing outside of football, a simple malady that might fuck up your fantasy team or three-team parlay. And that’s just about the last thing anyone needs now.



Advertisement

It’s not ESPN’s job to cover COVID with the same approach as news networks, but they certainly have some sort of responsibility to treat it as more than just a teaser to get you to tune in. But then you might see the problem with football being played right now, which might mean you’re less likely to tune in to see the unveiling of the Raiders’ new stadium/swindle of local residents on Monday night.

This came a day after ESPN’s C ollege G ameday was beseeching California governor to lift restrictions that have been blamed for the Pac-12 not joining in diving into the contaminated pool to play again. That’s the California governor who is not only dealing with a virus (4,000 new cases yesterday, 15,000 deaths), but also wildfires that have over a million acres burning, thousands displaced from their homes, and the air looking and feeling like hot and sour soup. Perhaps football isn’t his biggest concern right now? Especially after the restrictions on amateur sports were put into place after eight USC players had tested positive.”

Advertisement

Then again, we know that everyone involved in football — coaches, broadcasters, writers — is only vaguely aware of the outside world, so this isn’t a huge surprise.