This is Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford getting in a big bar brawl last Friday in Panama City, Florida, according to a report from TMZ. Crawford wasn’t arrested and hasn’t been charged with a crime for the brawl that reportedly took place around midnight outside of Coyote Ugly Saloon (which has a brutal 2.5 stars on Yelp).



Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan published a (blurry) video yesterday showing Crawford pushing a pair of policemen outside of the bar while they were in the process of handcuffing someone against a car. That scuffle was preceded by a melee that reportedly left several people with “bloody injuries” and one employee with a broken foot. The NFL is investigating.

TMZ’s footage shows Crawford fighting with several men in red “UGLY SECURITY” shirts. The NFL player makes his way through a few guards before they eventually swarm him. Several other people appear to be involved, but the video’s too chaotic to make out too much more. It’s soundtracked by Drake, as well as a person who keeps yelling “Ohhhhhhh!”

When asked by Deadspin whether the team had a comment on the situation, Cowboys flack Rich Dalrymple replied, in full:

No.

[TMZ]