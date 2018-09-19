In his first Champions League match with Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off in the 29th minute for what looked like patting (maybe forcefully patting?) Valencia defender Jeison Murillo on the head, after Murillo went down in the box. I’m no Ronaldo super fan, but that has to be the most ridiculous red card I’ve ever seen.

Here’s another angle:

In the unlikely event Ronaldo is gven more than the UEFA-mandated one-match suspension, he’d miss Juve’s Oct. 23 match against Manchester United and his highly anticipated return to Old Trafford.

After Ronaldo was sent off, Juventus scored twice for what is currently a 2-0 lead, so they look like they’ll be fine, but still, that call was garbage.