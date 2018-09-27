SoccerCristiano Ronaldo Told He CANNOT Play Against Young BoysBilly HaisleyToday 10:58amFiled to: cristiano ronaldoFiled to: cristiano ronaldocristiano ronaldojuventusyoung boyschampions leaguescreamer18SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYoung Boys can rest easy, knowing that this menace has been forbidden from going at them.Recommended StoriesCristiano Ronaldo Sent Off In Tears After Softest Red Card EverCristiano Ronaldo's Sister On Red Card: "They Want To Destroy My Brother, But God Never Sleeps" Sweet Baby Jesus, Cristiano Ronaldo Really Will Leave Real Madrid For JuventusAbout the authorBilly HaisleyBilly HaisleyWriterEmailTwitterPosts