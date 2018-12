Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Congratulations to Jimmy Gressier, a 21-year-old French runner who defended his title in the Under-23 European men’s cross country championships today. We’d also like to extend our apologies to Jimmy Gressier, the two-time defending Euro cross country champ who many people now know only because he face-planted while attempting to celebrate his win today.

Gressier finished the course in 23:37. He was smiling after the mishap.