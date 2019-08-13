Photo: Jennifer Stewart (Getty Images)

Curt Schilling, former major-league pitcher and World Series hero who squandered away so much goodwill that the Red Sox no longer want anything to do with him, has for the umpteenth time floated the idea of running for office. What makes this time different is that Donald Trump gave him a signal boost.

Schilling has repeatedly threatened to run for Senate in Massachusetts, and in 2016 talked about unseating Elizabeth Warren. (Huh, what ever happened to her?) He’s never actually followed through with this threat, though, because he has no support and nobody likes him.

The reason Trump tweeted his support was because he saw it on Fox News, but also, Schilling is now focusing his sights on a crazier state. According to the Arizona Republic, the former Diamondbacks pitcher discussed it on a radio show Sunday, and when the outlet asked him for comment, he used his usual excuse: He’s looking into it, but his wife Shonda would have to sign off on anything serious.

“Not ready to do any of that right now. If/When things solidify I will but right now it’s something in the ‘I’m considering it’ stage,” Schilling wrote in an email. [...] Schilling opened speculation about his political future after an interview Sunday with Armed American Radio’s Mark Walters. “I haven’t said anything publicly, but I’m considering going back to Arizona and running for a congressional seat, one of the blue ones,” he said Sunday. “It’s something that my wife and I have talked about, and she’s now becoming more and more pumped at the potential. Obviously, we’re still quite a few discussions away, but yeah, it’s something we’re absolutely considering.”

Since he retired from baseball, Schilling hasn’t done anything that would suggest he’d be a capable member of society, let alone Congress. He has taken a $75 million loan from Rhode Island for his video game company, filed for bankruptcy, and reached a $2.5 million settlement with the state; worked as a baseball analyst for ESPN before he was fired for his addiction to sharing bigoted memes; pushed conspiracy theories on the Parkland school shooting, from QAnon, and about a train crash in Hoboken, New Jersey; featured a white supremacist on his radio show and promoted his work; and acted like an overall miserable person whose brain has been eaten away from internet overuse. Oh, and he might have a little too much Roy Moore in him.

None of which, perhaps, makes him unelectable in Arizona.