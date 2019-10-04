Cyclist Punches Competitor In Head During Live TV Interview

The road cycling season is basically done and dusted, with the world championships wrapped up and the cyclocross world cup kicking off. There are still a few races going on, however, which brings us to the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro. It’s a race in Germany that I was not aware of until this week, and I only became aware of it because a guy punched another guy.



Deceuninck-QuickStep lead-out man Florian Senechal hit the deck right after launching Alvaro Hodeg Chagui to the victory. Sunweb’s Max Walscheid also went down, and Senechal seemed to blame him for the crash, as he winged Walcsheid in the helmet while the German rider was being interviewed.

Here’s the crash:

This is a typically weak cyclist fight, and is orders of magnitude worse than Rui Costa’s throw down with Carlos Barreda at the 2010 Tour de France.

h/t Carson