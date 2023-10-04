D-backs come back again, complete sweep of Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Ketel Marte's single keyed a four-run rally and Zac Gallen battled through six innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks swept their National League wild-card series with a 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Arizona overcame a 2-0 deficit to complete a sweep of the best-of-three series, having escaped a 3-0 hole to win the opener 6-3 on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series, with Game 1 set for Saturday in Southern California. Arizona finished 16 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West.

Gallen (1-0) allowed two first-inning runs but kept the NL Central champions from adding on. The right-hander gave up five hits, struck out four and walked three in a 100-pitch effort.

Things unraveled quickly for Brewers starter Freddy Peralta, who did not allow a hit until Alek Thomas' two-out solo homer in the fifth inning that pulled Arizona within 2-1.

The Diamondbacks scored four runs in the sixth to go in front 5-2. Geraldo Perdomo walked to open the inning, and Corbin Carroll followed with a double down the right field line. Marte lined a two-run single to center to put the Diamondbacks up 3-2, chasing Peralta.

Tommy Pham scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch by Abner Uribe, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. blooped an RBI single to shallow left.

The Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on three singles, but Andrew Saalfrank took over on the mound and got a pair of fielder's-choice grounders to end the inning.

Paul Sewald stranded runners on second and third in the ninth for his second save in as many days.

Milwaukee jumped on Gallen for two runs in a 32-pitch first inning. Christian Yelich singled, Carlos Santana worked a nine-pitch walk with one out and Mark Canha singled to load the bases. Sal Frelick followed with a sacrifice fly, and Willy Adames lined an RBI single to center.

The Brewers threatened in the third with consecutive one-out singles by Santana and Canha, but Gallen knocked down Frelick's scorching comebacker and recovered for an inning-ending double play.

Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno left in the third inning after he was struck in the helmet on Brice Turang's backswing.

—Jim Hoehn, Field Level Media