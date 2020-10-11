Dak Prescott headed to surgery after a gruesome ankle injury [Updated]

Dallas QB Dak Prescott is carted off the field after a severe ankle injury that requires surgery this evening. Image : ( Getty Images )

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been taken to the hospital after being carted off the field today versus the Giants after suffering what seems to be a serious lower leg injury.

Advertisement

Prescott will undergo surgery on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Prescott was having one of the best starts to a season in NFL history, he was on pace to be the first player to ever throw for 2000 yards through five games.

Now, Prescott will likely need season-ending surgery to recover from this injury.



The Cowboys quarterback was playing on an exclusive franchise tag that was worth $31.4 million this season in hopes of signing a bigger contract after the season.



This injury could change the dynamics of those conversations between the Cowboys and Prescott.



Advertisement

We won’t know the official diagnosis of Prescott until later but sports doctors on Twitter are saying that Prescott likely has a fractured ankle with a dislocation.



Advertisement

It’s an injury that is similar to the one suffered by Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward a few years ago.

Well wishes from other NFL players began to roll in quickly:

Advertisement

[Update, Sunday, October 11, 2020, 8:28 pm ET]: The Cowboys have revealed that Prescott has suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle.