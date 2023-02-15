Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Are the Dallas Cowboys really America's Team or just popular with gamblers?

Big D is the most searched team in more than a dozen states — including California — according to Ohio Sports Betting data

By
Criss Partee
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Dallas Cowboys fan watches from the stands during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium.
A Dallas Cowboys fan watches from the stands during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium.
Image: Getty Images

A new study by Ohio Sports Betting researched the most popular NFL teams in the country by state. The Dallas Cowboys won by a whopping margin as the overwhelming team of choice in 15 states. This study was based on Google search data collected over the last 12 months. The Cowboys ran away with the competition, with the closest team winning just five states. That was the New England Patriots. The Minnesota Vikings finished third with four states.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Is Dan Snyder a human shield for Jerry Jones? | Conspiracy Thursday
October 27, 2022
Worst NFL coaching decisions of 2022 (so far) | Agree to Disagree
October 19, 2022
Image for article titled Are the Dallas Cowboys really America&#39;s Team or just popular with gamblers?
Screenshot: Ohio Sports Betting

While Google search data is a good barometer, the final results might not be the most accurate where popularity is concerned. Many people search for teams other than their own for different reasons. Some fans might search for the Los Angeles Chargers, for example, based on a wager. Likewise, others could google search specific teams due to fantasy football or during the spring free agency and the NFL draft.

Advertisement

The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed just one state in this study, and it wasn’t Pennsylvania, where they reside. Pittsburgh was the most searched-for NFL organization, according to google stats in West Virginia. The Philadelphia Eagles reigned supreme in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware and New Jersey. The Steelers are one of the biggest NFL brands in the country, so it would seem likely they’d be more popular. You can say the same about the Green Bay Packers, who also won just one state.

We’ll let you be the judge and see how accurate this study is and where they got it right and wrong.

FootballNFL