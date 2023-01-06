Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin FaceTimed with teammates

After needing resuscitation on Paycor Stadium’s turf on Monday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery can only be described as miraculous four days removed. On Friday, Buffalo announced the 24-year-old is speaking and had his breathing tube removed overnight. Hamlin was also able to communicate with teammates via FaceTime.



“He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Bills said in a statement. “His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”



What did Hamlin say to his teammates? “Love you boys,” per the Bills. The positive news on Hamlin’s health has rolled in since Thursday morning, when it was reported that he could communicate in writing with medical staff in Cincinnati and hold the hands of family members. Hamlin woke up after being intubated since Monday evening’s collapse after what looked like a routine tackle of Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Advertisement

Outside of being in a hospital itself, being at a professional sporting event may have been the most fortunate place for Hamlin to go into cardiac arrest, as Advanced Life Support was by his side within seconds. One member of Buffalo’s support staff has been singled out for his quick reaction to Hamlin’s condition. Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington has been with the team since 2017 and was one of the first medical responders to reach Hamlin. Kellington reportedly almost immediately began performing CPR. A defibrillator and other first responders assisted in restoring Hamlin’s heartbeat on the turf.

