The Giants were not only losing 28-10 to the Buccaneers at the half on Sunday afternoon, but they were also missing their best offensive player in Saquon Barkley. No one would have blamed them if they spent the rest of the day just focusing on escaping Tampa without any further damage to their psyche, but apparently, new quarterback Daniel Jones don’t know the meaning of the word “surrender.” By outscoring the Bucs 22-3 in the second half, using his happy feet to scramble for a game-winning touchdown, and deploying some sort of dark magic on the Bucs’ failed field goal as time expired, DJ delivered New York the kind of debut comeback that could become the stuff of legend.

Jones announced his refusal to quit just seconds into the third quarter, connecting with Evan Engram for a 75-yard TD pass—the first of his career. And he got the Giants within striking distance with a pass to Sterling Shepard later on. The Bucs would get a field goal in the fourth to extend the lead to 31-25, but with 3:16 to go in the game, DJ asserted his undisputed position as the Giants’ best QB. In two minutes and eight plays, Jones led the come-from-behind drive, getting the winning score with a fourth-down run for seven yards into the end zone.

Jameis Winston came oh-so-close to turning the game into yet another Giants tragedy, almost reducing the Jones drive to a brief moment of joy in an otherwise typical loss. But even though the Bucs’ QB tossed a tremendous pass to Mike Evans with 13 seconds left to get his team into field goal range, the power of Daniel Jones was too much for Tampa kicker Matt Gay to overcome. After going four-for-four throughout the game but with a missed extra point, Gay sliced a 34-yard gimme shot wide right.

Someone give Daniel Jones a crown and a sword.

